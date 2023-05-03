HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stock Position Lifted by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HEI. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

HEI opened at $170.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $126.95 and a 12-month high of $177.55.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $3,335,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,592.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,709.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,850 shares of company stock worth $3,452,393. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

