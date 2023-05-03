Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Short Interest Up 7.3% in April

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the March 31st total of 8,230,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NYSE:HLGN traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. 168,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586,967. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.16. Heliogen has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter. Heliogen had a negative return on equity of 91.20% and a negative net margin of 1,032.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Nant Capital, Llc bought 172,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $43,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,213,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,071,829 shares of company stock valued at $247,052 and sold 63,659 shares valued at $13,265. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLGN. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Heliogen by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 53,914 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Heliogen by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 244,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heliogen by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

