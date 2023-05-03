Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Short Interest Update

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 8,030,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 146,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

HLX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,914. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $287.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 20th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

