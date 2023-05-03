Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $6.79 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 2.77.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $287.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 20th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 16.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 717,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after buying an additional 401,949 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

