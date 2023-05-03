Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Short Interest Up 8.3% in April

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the March 31st total of 5,440,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $517,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 32.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 13.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 5.4 %

HP opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

