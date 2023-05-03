Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Short Interest Up 7.7% in April

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 78.5% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,811,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,573,000 after acquiring an additional 796,649 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 13.6% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,498,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,240,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI alerts:

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ HCVI opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.