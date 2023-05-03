Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 4,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 34,760 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $80.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSIC. UBS Group increased their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.