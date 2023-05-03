Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Short Interest Down 7.7% in April

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,100 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 698,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,067. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $51.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hepion Pharmaceuticals

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 152.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 151.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

