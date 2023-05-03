Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 8,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Hercules Capital Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 302,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $17.35.
Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.14.
In other news, Director Wade Loo acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,305.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 174,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2,200.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter worth about $128,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.
