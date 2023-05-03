Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,983 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Hexcel worth $18,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 173.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 74.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 174.6% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. TheStreet upgraded Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hexcel from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.96. 200,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,509. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.12. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $75.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.53 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,289.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,457 shares of company stock worth $383,882 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

