HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HH&L Acquisition Stock Up 0.8 %

HH&L Acquisition stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. HH&L Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $213.90 million, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of -0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HH&L Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HHLA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Company Profile

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

