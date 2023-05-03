HI Trading 20.5% Lower Over Last Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a total market capitalization of $18.04 million and $223,917.45 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00662763 USD and is down -9.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $259,274.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

