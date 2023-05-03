Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 94,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ ULTA opened at $530.94 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $528.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
