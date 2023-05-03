Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 94,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 76,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $530.94 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $528.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also

