Highland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $12,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $99.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $144.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.92. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

