Highland Capital Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 914,703 shares of company stock valued at $327,588,004. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE LLY opened at $421.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $347.83 and a 200-day moving average of $352.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $283.00 and a 52 week high of $423.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. SVB Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.60.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.