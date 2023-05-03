Highland Capital Management LLC Has $7.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,235 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,350,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTI opened at $204.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $217.20. The company has a market cap of $281.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.