Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 99.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Chubb by 507.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,049,000 after acquiring an additional 376,859 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter valued at about $64,747,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Chubb by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 718,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 320,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Insider Activity

Chubb Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $200.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

