Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,083 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $245.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $258.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.58 and a 200 day moving average of $228.78.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

