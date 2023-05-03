Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 280 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 303,256 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $137.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.96 and its 200 day moving average is $147.81. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $125.36 and a 1 year high of $163.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a positive return on equity of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,420.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total value of $136,284.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at $837,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

Further Reading

