Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 544 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,839 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after buying an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,925,000 after buying an additional 138,877 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,219,000 after buying an additional 155,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,239,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,112,000 after buying an additional 251,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $114.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.78. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $131.39. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

