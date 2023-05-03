Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 820 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,132,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,418,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $770,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,297,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLPI. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Stories

