Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

HFRO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,578. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $12.26.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFRO. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the first quarter worth $639,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the second quarter worth $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $496,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.