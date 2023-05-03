Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Short Interest Update

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 3,740,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,476.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 28,734 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

HIW stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $21.73. 1,374,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,130. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 132.45%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

Further Reading

