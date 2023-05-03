Hive (HIVE) Price Tops $0.39 on Major Exchanges

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $188.15 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001382 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hive

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 478,423,898 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

