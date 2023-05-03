Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.3% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.34. The stock has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.51%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

