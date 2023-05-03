Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.84

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.87, with a volume of 364551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HOPE. StockNews.com downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 9.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director William J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at $295,602.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.