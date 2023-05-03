Horizen (ZEN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $128.31 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $128.31 million and $4.17 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $9.40 or 0.00033137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00128770 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00049140 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000860 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,645,831 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

