Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:HXS) Shares Down 0%

Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:HXS – Get Rating) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$56.84 and last traded at C$56.86. Approximately 17,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 17,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.87.
Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$55.19.
Read More
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.