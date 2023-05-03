Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.74

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.74.
Howden Joinery Group Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.7137 dividend. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th.
About Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Plc is engaged in the sale of kitchens and joinery products to local builders and trade professionals. It also involves in the manufacture, sourcing and distribution of these products. The company was founded by Matthew Ingle in October 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
