Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.70 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HWM opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.