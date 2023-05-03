HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given New GBX 900 Price Target at Barclays

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 840 ($10.49) to GBX 900 ($11.24) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.44% from the stock’s current price.

HSBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 580 ($7.25) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 900 ($11.24) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.75) target price on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.31) price target on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 771 ($9.63).

HSBA traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 594.30 ($7.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,980,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,614,740. The stock has a market cap of £118.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 990.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 578.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 546.37. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 653.80 ($8.17).

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.91), for a total transaction of £334,901.31 ($418,417.43). Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

