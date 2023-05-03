Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.64

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.
Huabao International Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.52.
About Huabao International
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.
