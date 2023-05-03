Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Update

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,800 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the March 31st total of 574,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hub Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 915 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.34. 282,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $66.50 and a 12-month high of $104.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.07.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 6.38%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

