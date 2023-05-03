Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Hits New 12-Month High at $282.19

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $282.19 and last traded at $276.32, with a volume of 62142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $279.78.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.40.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 69.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,086,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,003,000 after acquiring an additional 301,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,111,000 after acquiring an additional 182,790 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

