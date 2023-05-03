Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Short Interest Up 5.6% in April

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock traded down $5.77 on Wednesday, hitting $527.29. The company had a trading volume of 89,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,103. The firm has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $503.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Several research firms recently commented on HUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,181,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,425,061,000 after buying an additional 147,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Humana by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,623,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,904,491,000 after buying an additional 831,057 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,728,012,000 after buying an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,133,529,000 after buying an additional 49,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Humana by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,065,000 after buying an additional 654,681 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

