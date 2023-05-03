Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 858,600 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the March 31st total of 919,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 402,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HII traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,235. The company’s 50-day moving average is $208.63 and its 200-day moving average is $222.74. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $194.36 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,213 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Featured Stories

