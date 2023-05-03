Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.65 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-$4.25 EPS.

NASDAQ HURN traded down $9.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.16. The company had a trading volume of 156,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,287. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.80. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $87.44.

HURN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $76,217.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 337.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 313.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

