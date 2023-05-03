Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 12.0 %

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $10.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.93. 497,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.56. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $87.44.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.65 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 6.52%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HURN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $76,217.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,557.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 39.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology, data, and analytics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment focuses on serving acute care providers including national and regional health systems, academic health systems, and community health systems, and public, children, and critical access hospitals, and non-acute care providers including physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

