Hyatt Hotels (H) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.78) EPS. On average, analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total transaction of $1,230,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,315 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $611,384.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,726,994. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,472,000 after buying an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.57.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

