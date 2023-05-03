Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Performance
HYFM traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 619,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,563. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $59.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.27.
Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.02. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 82.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $61.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Hydrofarm Holdings Group
About Hydrofarm Holdings Group
Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.