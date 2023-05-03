Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Stock Performance

HYFM traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 619,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,563. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a market cap of $59.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.27.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.02. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 82.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $61.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hydrofarm Holdings Group

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 814.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 197,790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

