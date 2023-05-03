Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,225,425 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 359% from the previous session’s volume of 702,607 shares.The stock last traded at $34.46 and had previously closed at $40.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 19.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of -74.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. As a group, analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -1,739.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4,112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 334,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,375,000 after acquiring an additional 326,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,417,000 after purchasing an additional 290,199 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,251,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 1,966.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 210,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 200,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,422,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

