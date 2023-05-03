ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 49 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 26.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $22.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,693.12. The stock had a trading volume of 79,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,441. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,574.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2,270.20. The company has a market cap of $99.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,731.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,370.00 to $2,910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,708.65.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

