ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up about 1.1% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $8.28 on Wednesday, reaching $513.60. 321,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,612. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $548.85. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $500.86 and a 200-day moving average of $468.75.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.