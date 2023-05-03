ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,015 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Western Union worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Western Union by 13,546.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,401,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,856 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Western Union by 125.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,952,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Western Union by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the first quarter worth $26,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Western Union Trading Up 10.6 %

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,049,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127,261. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $18.23.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Stories

