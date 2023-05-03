ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $6.44 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd cut its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Teradyne accounts for 1.0% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,089,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,898,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,823,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,019,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,736,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 11.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,383,000 after buying an additional 208,790 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. TheStreet upgraded Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Insider Activity

Teradyne Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TER traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $91.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,966. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

