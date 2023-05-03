ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $859,000 Stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,270 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,703,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IXJ traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $86.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,896. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $88.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

