ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Sells 7,472 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,472 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in State Street by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 100,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,161,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,831,000 after buying an additional 107,361 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after buying an additional 27,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.21.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.00. 655,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,063,583. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

