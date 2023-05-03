ICON Public Limited Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for ICON Public in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst M. Smock anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ICON Public’s current full-year earnings is $11.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.30.

ICLR stock opened at $187.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20. ICON Public has a one year low of $171.43 and a one year high of $249.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

