Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 775,700 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 738,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Identiv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INVE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. The company had a trading volume of 48,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,687. Identiv has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.28 million, a PE ratio of -76.42 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Identiv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the first quarter worth $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the first quarter worth $65,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 31.0% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 107,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 25,497 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Identiv Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INVE shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Identiv from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Identiv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Identiv from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

