IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 995,100 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get IDEX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,188,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,240,000 after purchasing an additional 252,058 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IDEX by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IDEX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,838,000 after purchasing an additional 48,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IDEX by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEX Stock Up 0.7 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

Shares of IEX traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,294. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.66. IDEX has a twelve month low of $172.18 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.